East Charlotte pedestrian crash sends 1 to hospital, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

One person was transported to Atrium CMC after a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of The Plaza and Sugar Creek Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, MEDIC said.

The patient was treated for serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

