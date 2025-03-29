East Charlotte pedestrian crash sends 1 to hospital, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

One person was transported to Atrium CMC after a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of The Plaza and Sugar Creek Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, MEDIC said.

The patient was treated for serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

