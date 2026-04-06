Easter egg hunt held in honor of Greg Biffle and his family

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — This time last year NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was dropping Easter eggs out of his helicopter in Black Mountain to help celebrate the holiday in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

This year, the event went on in honor of Biffle and his family who died in a place crash last December.

After Helene, Biffle and his team flew supplies to hard-hit areas including Yancey County and Chimney Rock.

“We are honoring Greg Biffle with this drop, who did so much for this community during Helene,” said Heather Kamasa, an organizer with A Hand From Above.

The organizers say they hope the event also brings more visibility to the ongoing recovery efforts.

VIDEO: Preliminary report cites anomalies in fatal Greg Biffle jet crash

Preliminary report cites anomalies in fatal Greg Biffle jet crash

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