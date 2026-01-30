Preliminary report cites anomalies in fatal Greg Biffle jet crash

CHARLOTTE — NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, his wife and two children were among seven people killed when their private jet crashed in Statesville, N.C., on Dec. 18, 2025. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary investigation into the crash of the Cessna 550 Citation, which was released Friday afternoon, cites a combination of electrical anomalies and a loss of situational awareness as contributing factors.

The investigation released by authorities found that the pilot reported multiple instrument failures, including a faulty altitude indicator, while attempting to return to the airport. The Cessna 550 Citation struck objects 1,400 feet from the runway threshold before catching fire.

Biffle was killed alongside his wife, Cristina and their two children, 14-year-old Emma and 5-year-old Ryder. The crash occurred while the family and three other occupants were returning to the airport in Statesville.

The investigation into the sequence of events began with the takeoff roll. During this time, a passenger in the rear of the cabin noted that the left engine appeared to be producing more power than the right engine, the report indicated.

The passenger indicated to those onboard that the aircraft might have a faulty gauge.

Technical issues worsened as the flight progressed.

Starting at 10:10 a.m., the cockpit area microphone recorded the pilot reporting that his altitude indicator was not functioning correctly.

The pilot also noted that additional flight instruments located on the left side of the cockpit appeared to be failing.

A passenger made a query to the pilot regarding power to the alternator; however, the CE-550 airplane is not equipped with an alternator, the NTSB said.

Because of the malfunctioning instruments, control of the airplane was transferred to a passenger sitting in the right seat.

Investigators determined that this passenger was not qualified to perform the duties required for a second-in-command pilot.

The jet eventually struck runway light stations and trees approximately 1,400 feet from the runway threshold. After the aircraft came to a rest, it was consumed by flames.

The preliminary report indicates the crash resulted from the combination of these instrument anomalies and a subsequent loss of situational awareness by the crew.

