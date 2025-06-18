Eastern Flight 212: Families work to memorialize Charlotte’s deadliest plane crash

CHARLOTTE — Relatives of the victims of the 1974 Eastern Air Lines Flight 212 crash are working to memorialize the tragedy in Charlotte, marking the worst plane crash in the city’s history.

On September 11, 1974, Eastern Air Lines Flight 212 crashed into a cornfield three miles short of Charlotte’s airport, resulting in the deaths of 72 people. Charles McDonald, whose father was among the victims, is leading efforts to ensure the crash is remembered locally.

“It’s the most serious air disaster in Charlotte’s history, and almost nobody knows about it,” said Charles McDonald.

A dedication ceremony for engraved bricks will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sullenberger Aviation Museum, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The bricks, purchased by those connected to Flight 212, will be grouped together and support the museum’s mission of aviation safety.

McDonald hopes this dedication is the first step in a broader recognition of the crash victims. He is also advocating for a memorial at the new Airport Overlook Park, possibly a park bench with a plaque.

Eastern Flight 212 is notable for contributing to aviation safety improvements, including the introduction of the ‘sterile cockpit’ rule by the FAA in 1981. This rule prohibits pilots from engaging in non-essential conversations below 10,000 feet.

Christopher Arnold, son of one of the survivors, has helped design a website to memorialize Flight 212. He noted that connecting with other families has been a meaningful experience.

The efforts to memorialize Eastern Air Lines Flight 212 highlight the importance of remembering the tragedy and its impact on aviation safety. “It was a terrible tragedy, but it should be remembered,” McDonald said.

