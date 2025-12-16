Education leaders want to give South Carolina teachers $2,000 raise

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina education leaders are advocating for a $2,000 raise for teachers.

The proposed plan by the South Carolina Department of Education is aimed at addressing teacher salary concerns within the state, with advocates proposing to increase starting salaries from $48,500 to $50,500. Our partners at the Rock Hill Herald report that districts will have the option of paying above that.

Channel 9 reported back in 2024 when the Clover School District raised its starting teacher salary to $50,000 in an initiative to attract and retain educators.

Lawmakers are expected to deliberate on the funding necessary for the proposed salary increase when they reconvene in Columbia in January.

