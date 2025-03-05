Local

EF-1 tornado touches down in Union County with wind speeds of 90 mph

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An EF-1 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in Union County, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service.

The fast-moving storm produced the tornado that packed 90 mph winds and traveled about 2.2 miles. It touched down at about 8:30 a.m. and was on the ground for about 3 minutes, the NWS said at a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 9 reported storm damage from a possible tornado in the Porter Ridge area of Union County.

