Union County officials assess storm damage after possible tornado touchdown

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Strong winds and torrential downpours rolling through the Charlotte metro Wednesday morning.

Union County Emergency Management said they were responding to reports of storm damage following a possible tornado touchdown along Friendly Baptist Church Road in Unionville.

“Preliminary assessments indicate damage in the Porter Ridge area,” officials said. “Additionally, there are reported power outages in the area. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.”

Emergency responders said the National Weather Service was working to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

Union County Emergency Management director Andrew Ansley opened the county’s emergency operations center and officials said they would provide updates as more information becomes available.

Schools on alert

Officials with Union County Public Schools told Channel 9′s Eli Brand they were on alert Wednesday as severe weather moved through the area.

“We have been hearing reports about some damage near Porter Ridge Middle School,” Tahira Stalberte, Assistant Superintendent of Communications, said. “We are still assessing some of that at this time.”

Stalberte said there were thankfully no injuries reported and all of the county’s schools followed tornado protocols.

“I assume it’s kind of similar to what we all did in school – get in the hallways, get down, things like that,” Stalberte added. “It is important that they stay away from windows and doors and get to the inner spaces of the facility.”

Weather Impacts

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday predicted rain totals could add up quickly to close to 1″.

Hundreds of flight cancellations were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., FlightAware showed 170 cancellations and 112 delays.

You can check the status of your flight, or visit your airline’s website, on FlightAware.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor monitored impacts on highways and roads across the state Wednesday. Heavy rain was expected to overwhelm storm drains and lead to minor street flooding.

A bridge engineer from the N.C. Department of Transportation dispatched a crew from Raleigh to inspect two bridges over I-85 in Gaston County after they were struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m.

Both the Belmont-Mt. Holly Road overpass and a train bridge sustained damage, resulting in their closure, as well as the ramp from southbound I-85 to exit 26.

The right lane of I-85 was also closed and expected to reopen before the afternoon rush hour. Thankfully, MEDIC said there were no injuries.

The severe weather moved out by midday but winds were expected to gust over 30 mph through the afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORM COVERAGE: Severe weather topples tree in Salisbury, damages home and car

Severe storm topples tree in Salisbury, damages home and car





©2025 Cox Media Group