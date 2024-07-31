Eggs Up Grill expanding to Charlotte with six locations planned

CHARLOTTE — A South Carolina-based breakfast spot is expanding to the Queen City.

Conley McIntyre, who owns six Eggs Up Grill restaurants in South Carolina, has signed a six-location development deal for the Charlotte market.

The restaurant offers a full menu of breakfast, brunch, and lunch from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The first location is in the final stages of being signed at 5132 Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.

McIntrye joined the Eggs Up Grill brand eight years ago when he partnered with his mother, who owned a franchise in Greenville, S.C. After her retirement, he purchased the location and has continued to grow the brand throughout the Upstate of South Carolina.

McIntyre says he spends a lot of time in Charlotte with his family cheering on the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets.

Eggs Up Grill was founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., in 1997. The brand currently has 81 locations in operation across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi, and more than 100 are under development or committed to opening this decade.

