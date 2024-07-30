Restaurant transforms former Dollar General store

CHARLOTTE — Husband-and-wife team Dwight and Vicki Bailey want Flight to be the gathering place in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

That wine-forward restaurant and bar opens on Aug. 2 at the Shoppes at 7th Street. It’s at the corner of Pecan Avenue and Seventh Street.

The restaurant is the Baileys’ love letter to Charlotte, combining the joy of travel, wine and community into one space at 1949 E. Seventh St.

“Flight is our shared passion project, an outlet from our high-stress day jobs and our way of creating a special experience for the community who has given us so much,” Dwight says.

Continue reading and check out additional photos on CBJ’s website here.













©2024 Cox Media Group