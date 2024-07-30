Local

Restaurant transforms former Dollar General store

By Charlotte Business Journal

Flight, a wine-focused restaurant and bar, will open on Aug. 2 in Elizabeth.

CHARLOTTE — Husband-and-wife team Dwight and Vicki Bailey want Flight to be the gathering place in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

That wine-forward restaurant and bar opens on Aug. 2 at the Shoppes at 7th Street. It’s at the corner of Pecan Avenue and Seventh Street.

The restaurant is the Baileys’ love letter to Charlotte, combining the joy of travel, wine and community into one space at 1949 E. Seventh St.

“Flight is our shared passion project, an outlet from our high-stress day jobs and our way of creating a special experience for the community who has given us so much,” Dwight says.

