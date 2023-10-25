Election officials highlight how they plan to keep voting equipment secure

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In-person early voting will expand to 19 locations in Mecklenburg County.

This is expected to begin on Wednesday.

This year, you will need an identification card to cast a vote.

Election officials said they will be highlighting how they plan to keep voting equipment secure.

The elections director for Polk County said all of their equipment will stay behind locked doors.

The laptops that will be used during the process will also be encrypted with multiple passwords.

