ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide on new mayors in Mooresville, Cornelius and Huntersville

CHARLOTTE — Former State Senator Chris Carney is on track to become Mooresville’s first new mayor in more than a decade, with all precincts reporting.

At last check, Carney had earned nearly 70% of the vote over Bobby Compton.

In Huntersville, at last check, Rep. Christy Clark earned almost 49% of the vote over Dan Boone and Derek Partee.

Woody Washam Jr. leads Denis P. Bilodeau in the Cornelius mayoral race with 50.78% of the vote with three of four precincts. The race is currently too close to call.

Cornelius mayoral election is too close to call. With all precincts reporting, Woody Washam leads Denis Bilodeau by only 13 votes. I don't have outstanding mail or absentee totals for this race yet — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 8, 2023

