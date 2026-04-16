Elementary school principal arrested for DWI

WADESBORO, N.C. — Channel has asked Anson County Schools officials if a principal is still on the job after police say he was arrested for driving while impaired.
Police say Kevin Adams’ blood alcohol content was 0.13% when they pulled him over on Harlem Heights Road in Wadesboro.
Adams is the principal at Wadesboro Elementary School.
He has also announced that he is running for the District 5 Anson County commissioner seat in November’s election.
Anson County Schools only confirmed he is the principal, but haven’t given any other information.
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