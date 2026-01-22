‘Embarrassing’: Woman says lender sued her over timeshare payment for contract she canceled

CHARLOTTE — Kimberly Mitchell says she was in Myrtle Beach in 2023 and went to a timeshare presentation. “I said look, ‘I cannot do it. I don’t have the money. I don’t have the down payment,’” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

She says the timeshare company hooked her up with a loan for the deposit. The lender was Barclays. Mitchell says she signed the contract for the timeshare, but had buyer’s remorse almost right away.

“Not even 12 hours [later],” she said.

She says she called Barclays to cancel the deal and that they agreed. She then went back to the timeshare company in person. She says she gave them a handwritten letter to cancel the contract and that they agreed as well. “[The timeshare company representative] signed it. I signed it. And she said, ‘Ok,’” Mitchell explained. She was feeling pretty good.

But Mitchell says -- about a month later -- Barclays told her her first loan payment was due. “I’m not expecting a bill. Period,” she said. She says she went back-and-forth between the timeshare company and the lender for months, but couldn’t get it resolved.

She didn’t pay and says a deputy showed up at her door to serve her papers. “It was scary. It was intimidating. And it was embarrassing,” she said. Barclays had sued her.

“I feel like I was scammed,” she said. “And I feel like I was misled. I feel like the communications were not clear. I feel it was muddy water they that were treading in.”

Mitchell emailed Stoogenke. He emailed Barclays. The company responded the same day, saying, “I have taken the liberty of forwarding your email to our Office of the President so the inquiry can receive the appropriate attention. As I’m sure you can understand, since this matter is subject to litigation we are unable to comment or provide a statement.”

A few weeks later, they dropped the lawsuit.

“I want to thank you the work you did on my behalf,” Mitchell emailed Stoogenke.

Many states let you back out of your timeshare contract if you do it quickly enough. In both Carolinas, you have five days. Tell the timeshare company in writing and use certified mail.

