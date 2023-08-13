Emergency crews respond to Lake Hickory plane crash

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory police and fire crews are responding to a plane crash in Lake Hickory Sunday morning.
Firefighters say the plane struck high-tension power lines, causing widespread outages north of downtown Hickory.
Officials confirmed agencies from Alexander, Caldwell, and Catawba counties are responding.
Breaking Hickory- police and fire have responded to a plane crash in Lake Hickory. Firefighters say the plane struck high tension power lines causing widespread outages north of downtown. Watch channel 9 for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/cjLruGEMq8— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) August 13, 2023
Duke Energy is reporting over 18,000 customers dealing with outages in the area.
The call came around 11:30 a.m.
So far, no word on injuries at the plane crash at Lake Hickory.
This is a developing story updates will be provided as they become available.
