Emergency crews respond to Lake Hickory plane crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Power outages plane crash lake hickory, Source: Duke Energy

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory police and fire crews are responding to a plane crash in Lake Hickory Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the plane struck high-tension power lines, causing widespread outages north of downtown Hickory.

Officials confirmed agencies from Alexander, Caldwell, and Catawba counties are responding.

Duke Energy is reporting over 18,000 customers dealing with outages in the area.

The call came around 11:30 a.m.

So far, no word on injuries at the plane crash at Lake Hickory.

This is a developing story updates will be provided as they become available.

