Polk County wildfires: Out-of-state agencies arrive in NC

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — Officials said Monday that three wildfires in Polk County near Hendersonville have now burned over 5,200 acres.

The North Carolina Forest Service and local units have been fighting the Black Cove Fire, the Deep Woods Fire, and the Fish Hook Fire for days now.

Out-of-state help was on the way this week to help in the air and on the ground.

Several restaurants in the area were also pitching in to help by feeding first responders and people forced to evacuate.

One chef says these meals mean more because he’s a former firefighter.

“It means a whole lot to me because I know what they’re going through right now,” David Ashmore, executive chef at Green River Eddy’s Tap Room & Grill, said. “This is a small community where everyone comes together and helps out.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also approved money to help the state’s response.

Both North and South Carolina have statewide burn bans in effect. That’s on top of local municipalities that have issued their own.

On Sunday, The Charlotte Fire Department put more restrictions in place including a ban on any open burning within 100 feet of a dwelling, such as backyard fire pits.

Shelters opened over the weekend for those displaced by the fires.

“It was chaos,” said Chris Franks, who tried to save his son’s home along Fish Hook Lane last week but was unsuccessful due to the strong winds. “We were up here trying to put the fire out and couldn’t get it out. The fire department came and the winds picked up. After that happened, it was all she wrote.”

Chris Franks showed Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the remains of his son’s home, which was destroyed by the wildfire along with their cars and a neighbor’s garage.

Less than a mile away, a mountain home that had just sold was also destroyed by flames overnight.

Amanda Skutthes, a renter in the area, expressed concern for the community, saying, “I just feel bad for all the people that live here with Helene and this back to back. I really hope that the beauty can stay intact.”

Residents were seen moving their RVs and equipment away from the flames to prevent further loss.

CFD responding to Polk County wildfires

Faherty was in Polk County last week as fire crews from Charlotte, Cleveland County, and Grover tried to contain the wildfires.

They were working to protect structures such as a Baptist church using water from the Green River.

Faherty spoke with officials at a staging area for the North Carolina Forest Service and volunteer departments.

“It’s what we train for. We’re sad that it happens but we’re all glad to join in together and work as one team,” said Assistant Chief Jimmy Hensley of the Grover Fire Department.

Faherty saw people scrambling to move campers and other equipment away from the fires.

Residents told Channel 9 winds reached 40 miles per hour overnight Thursday, causing spot fires across the mountainside. Polk County officials said as many as seven buildings have burned in the three fires.

0 of 15 CFD responding to Polk County wildfires (Dave Faherty/WSOC) CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires (Dave Faherty/WSOC) CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires (Dave Faherty/WSOC) CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires

Neighbors spoke with Channel 9 Friday and said they were concerned about the winds picking up again.

“Just keep everything away from the brush line as best we can,” one resident said. “The winds down here have really pushing the fire even more.

WATCH BELOW: York County firefighters assist in battling wildfires in Horry County

York County firefighters assist in battling wildfires in Horry County

©2025 Cox Media Group