‘Emotional roller coaster’: Waxhaw business says someone using their name

WAXHAW, N.C. — Tabatha Brooks works the office and outside, her husband, Chris, tends to the trucks.

He told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke he’s owned Chimney Guys for more than a decade. He says another business is using the same name.

“I want the word out for the people to realize who they’re contacting,” he said.

Stoogenke checked both Better Business Bureau and Secretary of State records. They only have a listing for one of the businesses -- the one Brooks owns.

Stoogenke spoke with a homeowner who says she called the other company and asked for proof they were licensed and insured. She says they sent her information from Brooks’ business, not their own. She says they showed up and did shoddy work and that when she went to complain, that’s when she found out they were separate businesses.

“Almost defeated. There’s a big why question. I keep trying to figure out how to tackle this and I get stuck in that, ‘Why am I even tackling this? Why am I paying attorneys?’” Brooks said. “It’s an emotional roller coaster, for sure.”

Jerry Isenhour is friends with Brooks. He says he worked in the chimney industry for decades. He says this doesn’t just impact the company, that it impacts customers. When it comes to chimney work, you want to know who you’re hiring for both money and safety reasons.

“Somebody could get hurt,” he said. “Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from this … so it’s a very dangerous situation out there.”

Action 9 called the other business. The man who answered said they go by a slightly different name: Chimney Guys Pros. They got disconnected shortly after. So Stoogenke tried emailing, messaging through their website, and texting them. They didn’t respond in time for this report.

The name Chimney Guys Pros does appear in some spots on their social media platforms. But they use just Chimney Guys -- the same name Brooks uses -- in others.

The BBB says it doesn’t have any records for a business called Chimney Guys Pros. And Stoogenke couldn’t find any secretary of state listing for them either.

Brooks says his company:

Will always show up in a labeled truck

Will always be in uniform

Doesn’t work on Sundays

Doesn’t take payment apps like Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle

Doesn’t offer group or new customer discounts

Doesn’t advertise on social media

Doesn’t use third-party help

Only works on chimneys. (The other company has the word “garage” in its email.)

