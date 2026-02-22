Employees file lawsuit against city of Statesville over alleged ‘Whites only’ bathroom

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three former employees of the Third Creek Wastewater Treatment plant filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Statesville, alleging racial discrimination and wrongful termination.

The lawsuit claims a supervisor at the facility established a “whites only” bathroom in 2023. According to the lawsuit, the main bathroom doors were locked at night. This practice reportedly prevented a Black employee from using the facilities during his shift.

The three workers told the court they informed both their supervisor and city officials that the practice was racially discriminatory. Following these complaints, the lawsuit alleges the city launched a “secret sham investigation” into the performance of the three employees. All three workers were subsequently fired from their positions.

The lawsuit further claims the city engaged in retaliation when the former employees sought new jobs at other water plants. The plaintiffs allege the city told prospective employers that the workers were terminated for “falsifying documents.” The lawsuit describes this claim as meritless and characterizes the city’s actions as “black-balling” the certified operators from the industry.

News of the federal lawsuit reached Xavier’s Barbershop in South Statesville, where customers and employees expressed disappointment regarding the allegations. Sterling Redmon, a barber at the shop, told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that the reports did not catch him off guard.

“It’s shocking, but it’s not shocking,” Redmon said. “To me, I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised.”

The city of Statesville issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

“The City of Statesville is aware of the lawsuit filed by former employees of the Third Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. The City takes all allegations of discrimination and inappropriate workplace conduct very seriously.

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, the City is committed to maintaining a workplace that is respectful, inclusive, and compliant with all applicable laws and policies. We will respond to the allegations through the appropriate legal process.

“The City remains focused on providing essential services to our residents and maintaining a professional work environment for all employees.”

