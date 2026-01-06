Employees want answers after co-worker was found dead behind Indian Land store

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The owner of a furniture store says a man killed in their parking lot was a loyal work.

On Tuesday the coroner identified the shooting victim as Gary Herendeen.

Workers at Designer’s Marketplace say it’s unclear how long his body was behind the business before they found him Monday morning.

Tracy Holman, the store owner, told Channel 9 the store was closed for the holidays late last week. They found the victim’s body after a delivery person pointed it out behind the building early Monday morning.

Holman said sometimes Herendeen would pop in and ask if there was anything for him to do that day.

She says the 74-year-old worked part-time at the furniture store for nearly five years.

“He would drive our trucks and do pick ups and deliveries, he’d come in and help put things together or take down boxes,” said Holman. “He was just always willing to help.”

Workers returned to the store Monday morning, after the holiday break. About two hours into their shift, they said a delivery driver discovered Herendeen’s body behind the business.

An incident report said he was on the ground with his feet propped inside a white work van.

“Terrible for his family and friends. It’s just very shocking the whole thing that happened,” Holman said. “He was always positive, a good guy and he took care of us.”

Lancaster County deputies are still investigating the case, but at this point, they say it doesn’t appear to be random.

“We don’t believe there’s any danger to anyone up there from whoever did this act,” said Doug Barfield, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office’s PIO.

Holman and her workers are hoping for a swift resolution.

“Just closure, for us and his family,” she said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to solve this case.

If you have information that can help them make an arrest, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

