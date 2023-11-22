Endangered mama tiger gives birth to 3 cubs at zoo

ST. LOUIS — It was a happy day at the Saint Louis Zoo last week when one of its endangered Amur tigers gave birth to three cubs.

Mama tiger Reka is being observed by zoo staffers after giving birth to the three cubs. The zoo says she’s been an “attentive mom, cleaning, feeding the cubs, and keeping them warm.”

Amur tigers are considered one of the most endangered big cat species in the world, and the cubs are “a significant contribution to the population” in North America, the zoo said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The zoo shared pictures of the cute cubs, along with a video of them with their mom.

According to the zoo, there are fewer than 500 Amur tigers left in the wild.

The cubs’ parents are Reka, aged 5, and Maxim, aged 11.

