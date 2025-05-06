Man with rare disease finds place with local baseball team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis Cannonballer employee living with a rare disease is finding joy while living out a dream.

Josh Barnette has been living with muscular dystrophy for most of his life, which has gradually weakened his body.

Barnette has gone to Cannonballer games after falling in love with the mascot and now works for the team. When they are in town during baseball season, he doesn’t miss a game.

