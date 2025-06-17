“Enough is Enough”: Statesville community reeling after two deadly shootings in one day

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors are saying enough is enough after two shootings unfolded within hours of each other in Statesville.

David Hinson said he lived one street over from where police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

“Police were flooded that day, around the clock,” said Hinson. “I went around this way and that way. See what I can see. And it wasn’t good for this whole community.”

According to the department, 33-year-old Timmy Jaurice Moore was shot multiple times in the area of Deaton Street and Abernathy Ball Field. He was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

An investigation identified Austin Ty’Kim “Kimby” Morrison as a suspect in this case.

Elizabeth Peck said she lived feet away from where gunfire erupted.

“We ain’t never had anything like this happen over on this side of town,” Peck said. “It’s very concerning, very, because we sit like we sit on the porch at night, and we don’t know what’s going to go on and know if anybody’s going to come back for revenge or something.”

Seven hours before, police responded to a separate deadly shooting around 2 miles away along East Allison Street early Saturday morning.

At the scene, police found 25-year-old D’Angelo Barker lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Hinson said two violent incidents in one day are taking a toll on the community.

“Enough is enough,” said Hinson. “All this stuff combined together, you know, wears on everybody’s brain mentality, you know.”

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

