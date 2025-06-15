STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Statesville are searching for a suspect in a ball park shooting.

Statesville Police responded to a call about shots fired in the area of Deaton Street and Abernathy Ball Field around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

There, officials said they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Timmy Jaurice Moore, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Statesville Police launched an investigation, collected evidence, and began interviews. They identified the suspect as Austin Ty’Kim “Kimby” Morrison.

Statesville Police search for suspect in deadly shooting (Statesville Police Department)

Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Morrison and are searching for him.

The investigation is active. Police ask that anyone with information reach out to them at 704-878-3406.

