Robotic‑furniture microunits coming to South End with $16M boost

CHARLOTTE — A new apartment complex made up entirely of microunits is rising in Charlotte’s South End, and the project just secured a major construction loan.

Charlotte‑based Panorama Holdings received a $16 million construction loan for The J, an 84‑unit, six‑story development at 1722 South Tryon St., according to JLL, according to the Charlotte Observer.

What sets The J apart is its focus on fully furnished microunits, averaging just 363 square feet—roughly the size of a one‑car garage.

Each unit will feature Ori robotic furniture, which can transform a living room into a bedroom at the touch of a button.

Beds lower from the ceiling onto the couch using a conveyor‑style system, maximizing the small footprint.

Despite their size, the units will include full kitchens, in‑unit washer/dryers, and ceilings over nine feet tall. Pricing has not yet been announced.

The development also leans into car‑free living, with bike storage on every floor, scooter parking, and close proximity to the East/West light rail station.

The building sits on just one‑third of an acre, about two single-family lots, and topped out earlier this month.

Construction began in September and is expected to finish this year.

Panorama Holdings, a woman‑ and minority‑owned firm headquartered in Charlotte, has developed several notable local projects, including Panorama Tower in Ballantyne and Lumeo in University City.

©2026 Cox Media Group