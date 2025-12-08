Escaped prison inmate captured in South Carolina

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Roy Burgess, who escaped from Lincoln Correctional Center in North Carolina, was captured Monday morning by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and York County sheriff’s deputies.

Burgess, 42, had escaped Sunday afternoon from the minimum-security prison in Lincolnton, where he was serving a one-to-two-year sentence for larceny. He has a criminal record of low-level felonies spanning nearly 20 years.

“We are grateful to our partners at SLED, York County, the NC SBI and the Gastonia Police Department for their assistance and a quick resolution to this escape,” said Secretary Leslie Cooley Dismukes of the NC Department of Adult Correction.

Burgess will remain incarcerated in South Carolina while he awaits extradition proceedings to be returned to North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the escape.

