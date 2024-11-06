Evacuations, transit delays reported due to bomb threat at CPCC

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking into a reported bomb threat at Central Piedmont Community College Wednesday afternoon.

Several buildings on campus have been evacuated while the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the threat, school officials confirmed to Channel 9.

CMPD was working to clear multiple areas of the college, and the Harris Campus was declared “all clear” by 2:51 p.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the college and spotted multiple police officers blocking intersections and roads leading to the campus. Students and staffers were seen outside of the buildings, standing along greenspaces.

The Charlotte Area Transit System reported that the police activity is impacting Gold Line service.

The Charlotte Area Transit System reported that the police activity is impacting Gold Line service.

No explosives have been found and nobody has been reported hurt.

