Events impacting Uptown Charlotte roads ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CHARLOTTE — Several roads will be closed and detours will be in place through Uptown Charlotte this weekend for events, parades, and celebrations.

It starts Saturday morning around 9:30 when about a thousand marchers will take part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade.

The route takes Tryon Street between 9th and 1st streets - so you can use Church Street or College Street to make your way through the center city.

We’ve also got the Queen City Outdoor Classic and Fan Fest that will take place on Saturday. That’s an outdoor hockey match at Truist Field.

Road closures for the game and fan fest will start at noon on Mint Street between 3rd Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. That closure will be in place until about 8 p.m.

