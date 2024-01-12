Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Jan. 12-14

CHARLOTTE — From MLK holiday parades and performances to movies and shows, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Lace-up your skates and enjoy the final weekend of the Founders Holiday Ice Rink in Rock Hill. The rink closes for the season on Monday.

Grab your cowbell and check out the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Rochester Americans at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday. On Saturday, the teams take it outside for the first Queen City Outdoor Classic at Truist Field in Uptown. Before the game, there will be a free Fan Fest on Mint Street.

Experience Disney’s classic “Beauty and the Beast” like never before. Watch the film on the big screen while the Charlotte Symphony performs the score live. Performances will be at Ovens Auditorium on Friday and Saturday.

Camp North End is hosting not one but two free indoor movie series. On Friday, the Be Kind, Rewind series kicks off with “Dumb and Dumber,” and on Saturday, the VHS: Vintage Horror series opens with “Poltergeist.”

Birdsong Brewing just released their fan-favorite Honey Pie so they’re hosting a weekend of fun events, including a silent disco on Saturday and a pollinator pop-up on Sunday.

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, several events will take place to celebrate King’s life and legacy. On Saturday, holiday parades will be held in Uptown and Kannapolis, and on Sunday the musical performance “Bridging Musical Worlds” will be held at Friendship Missionary Church.

Enjoy hands-on activities and gallery tours during Family Day at McColl Center on Saturday.

Join the Earl Scruggs Center as it celebrates its 10th anniversary with a benefit concert at Shelby High School’s Malcolm Brown Auditorium, followed by an Encore After Party at the Earl Scruggs Center. Grammy-winning bluegrass ensemble The Travelin’ McCourys and banjoist Tony Trischka are performing.

There will be a sensory-friendly showing of the movie “Elemental” at Ayrsley Grand Cinemas on Saturday morning with a lower volume and some house lights raised.

Get ready to rock when the pop culture phenomenon “Schoolhouse Rock Live” comes to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. Performances are on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 28.

The 2024 Charlotte Open chess tournament is taking place at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center this weekend. The 6-round tournament includes a visit with a renowned chess grandmaster who will lead Q&As, blitz challenges and game analysis.

The Charlotte Art League will host a special art show that celebrates Black male artists on Sunday.

Check out the Kite Festival at the Hindu Center of Charlotte on Sunday. The celebration will feature live music, Indian food, games, vendors and other activities.

Get ready to laugh out loud when comedian Nate Bargatze performs at Spectrum Center on Sunday. There will be an afternoon show and an evening performance.

It’s the final weekend to see amazing acrobatics and colorful performers at Cirque du Soleil’s “Bazzar.” The show is playing under the big top at Charlotte Motor Speedway through Sunday.

If you’re looking for something to do on Monday, the Rescue Ranch is hosting an Outdoor Explorers Day. Pack a picnic, explore the nature trail, visit the barnyard and meet their animal ambassadors.

