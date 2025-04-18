‘Everybody’s hurting’: School holds vigil after student killed in Chester County bus crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 13-year-old boy has died after a bus crash Thursday on Interstate 77 South in Chester County, the coroner’s office confirmed to Channel 9.

The buses involved were from the Lexington County Schools District 2, and officials there said they were carrying students from Pine Ridge Middle School.

On Friday, Channel 9’s Eli Brand reports dozens showed up to a prayer vigil outside the school, offering support for those hurt and love for the student lost.

It all started Thursday afternoon as the students were returning home after a field trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Troopers said a blown tire on the bus caused it to hit a guardrail and overturn.

In all, Chester County’s emergency management director said 38 patients were transported to nearby hospitals – three by helicopter and the rest by ground.

The county coroner has since identified the victim who died in the crash as Jose Maria Gonzales Linares, an eighth grader at Pine Ridge Middle School.

During the vigil Friday, officials said they’re planning to have counselors available for students.

‘Everybody’s hurting’: School holds vigil after student killed in bus crash

“We are a very strong community of love out here,” Debbie McDonald, a former teacher in west Columbia, told Channel 9.

McDonald said her kids attended school at Pine Ridge Middle.

She said it’s a sacred place for her and that’s why she left flowers and a cross under the school’s flagpole Friday morning.

“We’re all in pain. From the first person that saw the accident, to the last person that had to clean up the scraps on the highway. Everybody is hurting with this

Gene Henderson organized the prayer vigil and said it was important for his community to be able to come together.

“This morning, we have a family that is broken, that lost a child. We have families that are hurting because their children are hurting,” Henderson said.

He added, “This morning, they need this community to rally around them and to be here for them.”

McDonald said, “You want to be there for the student, you want to be there for the parent and it’s just like you’ve lost your own.”

Lexington District 2’s spring break started Friday. Students will be out of class until April 28, no doubt grappling with the tragedy.

We’ll continue to stay on top of this story as more information unfolds.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Several hurt after blown tire causes school bus to flip on I-77, officials say

Several hurt after blown tire causes school bus to flip on I-77, officials say

©2025 Cox Media Group