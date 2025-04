CHARLOTTE — A school bus and a truck hauling mulch were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning in south Charlotte, officials said.

Traffic lanes are blocked on Park Road near Hamlin Park Road and Sharon Road West.

We are asking about injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

