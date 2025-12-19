Ex-NASCAR driver Biffle remembered for quiet charity work

GASTONIA, N.C. — Charity workers in Gastonia called a former NASCAR driver, who died in a plane crash Thursday, a quiet and ever-present supporter of children in need.

They said most people probably never knew that Greg Biffle worked behind the scenes at Least of These Carolinas.

Executive director Susanna Kavanaugh said that was by design.

Biffle and his wife loved helping children in foster care but were low key about it. Kavanaugh said he was very kind, very down to earth, and now very much missed.

“He didn’t want to be a part of the limelight. He wanted to be in the background,” Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh called the NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee a normal guy who tried to help when her could.

Biffle first came to their camp for children in foster care in 2019 where he and his wife became a fan of theirs.

0 of 14 Photos: Greg Biffle and family Photos: Greg Biffle and family Screenshot Photos: Greg Biffle and family Photos: Greg Biffle and family Photos: Greg Biffle and family Photos: Greg Biffle and family Photos: Greg Biffle and family Photos: Greg Biffle and family CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Honorary Starter, former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle poses with the green flag in the flagstand prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 13, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Photos: Greg Biffle and family CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) (L) poses with Honorary Starter, former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle and his daughter Emma Elizabeth Biffle during the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 13, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Photos: Greg Biffle and family FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Photos: Greg Biffle and family Photos: Greg Biffle and family

Last year, Biffle, who was a licensed helicopter pilot, volunteered to make supply drops for foster families in the mountains cut off from the rest of the world by the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

“A lot of families don’t even know it was him,” she said.

Kavanaugh was devastated to learn Biffle, his family, and three people close to them died on that plane.

She said it happened at the same airport where he flew supplies out to help others.

Kavanaugh said Biffle and his wife were amazing advocates for others and their loss makes her appreciate the other volunteers and donors a little more.

VIDEO: Cristina Biffle remembered as being gifted at everything she did

Cristina Biffle remembered as being gifted at everything she did

©2025 Cox Media Group