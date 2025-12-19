Federal investigators to provide update after jet crash kills Greg Biffle, family

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Federal investigators are expected to provide an update Friday afternoon after a business jet crashed in Statesville on Thursday, killing all seven people on board, including retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, 55, his wife Cristina and their children, Ryder and Emma.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. after the jet departed from Statesville Regional Airport.

The Cessna C550, a mid-sized business jet, erupted into flames upon impact. It was registered to a company owned by Biffle, who was also rated to fly helicopters and single and multi-engine planes; however, it remains unclear if he was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Flight tracking data indicates the plane took off shortly after 10 a.m. and subsequently attempted to return for an emergency landing in rainy and overcast conditions.

REMEMBERING GREG BIFFLE:

Roommate Benito Howell shared that Craig Wadsworth, who was also on the flight, had aided Biffle in delivering supplies during relief efforts.

The loss of Biffle and the others on the flight has touched many, as reflected in a joint family statement that expressed deep sorrow for their loved ones.

The statement also highlighted Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, stating, “they were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Preliminary findings are expected to be released in a month or two with the final report published in 1 or 2 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

