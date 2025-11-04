Ex-police officer sentenced to more than 21 years in child sex abuse case

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A former Rock Hill police officer, Daniel Paul Shealy, has been sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Anderson handed down the 262-month sentence to Shealy, 36, during a hearing in federal court in Columbia. Shealy was convicted in May on all 18 counts related to the distribution and receipt of videos involving children as young as age three.

Shealy was arrested in September 2023 by York County Sheriff’s Office deputy Alex Clark and FBI agent Bob Hamilton.

At the time of his arrest, more than 120 videos were discovered on his phone.

