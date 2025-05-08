Former police officer convicted of possession of child sex abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A federal jury convicted a former Rock Hill police officer for the possession of child sex abuse material.

In December 2023, investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that three videos depicting the sexual abuse of children were flagged on the social messaging app Kik, under the username “orgasmd0nor.”

Investigators eventually traced the account and IP address to 36-year-old Daniel Paul Shealy, a detective and former school resource officer with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Shealy was then charged with distributing and receiving child sex abuse materials.

Further investigation revealed that Shealy was a member of more than 40 private groups on Kik designed for users to trade child sexual abuse material, including groups with references to minors, teens, and incest in the titles.

According to testimony from a Kik representative, users in such groups often exchange images and videos of rape, sexual assault, bestiality, and other abuse of children.

Investigators testified during the trial that after receiving the tip, they executed a search warrant on Shealy’s phone and his Kik account. Shealy’s phone was in his patrol car and accessible through his thumbprint and a passcode, which was his badge number.

Agents said they recovered 126 explicit videos of children from Shealy’s phone and Kik account, which Shealy had received or distributed to others on the internet.

The files included recordings of prepubescent minors in bondage and constraints, and child sex abuse materials represented the majority of the explicit content recovered from his Kik account.

When Shealy testified at trial, he admitted that he operated the orgasmd0nor account and that he accessed child sex abuse material on the platform.

He also admitted that he never reported any of the videos to Kik or to law enforcement because he either did not know how to report or was concerned about his privacy related to his intimate life. Shealy was taken into custody at the conclusion of the trial.

“The facts alone in this case were disturbing, but became even more appalling because the defendant was a police officer, an individual given immense public trust,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling for the District of South Carolina. “We remain committed to holding those who betray public trust accountable and protecting our most vulnerable citizens, our children. We’re grateful to the FBI and York County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case and our trial attorneys who worked diligently to bring this man to justice.”

Shealy faces a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000, restitution, lifetime supervision to follow the term of imprisonment, and sex offender registry requirements.

