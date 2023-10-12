‘Exhausted all avenues’: South Carolina couple stuck in Israel amid violence

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A couple from South Carolina went on a three-week mission trip to Israel. They were supposed return days ago.

Now, their daughters are fighting to get them back on American soil as the violence continues between Israel and Hamas.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke exclusively with the sisters as they called their parents, Karen and Tom Henry.

“They have exhausted all avenues,” Tracy Boetto said. “And now I’ve been told that it might not be until the beginning of November till they can get out.”

Karen told Boetto that she could hear bomb strikes in the air right over their hotel in Tel Aviv, where they are staying as they try to find a way back.

Congressman Ralph Norman told Channel 9 that people who have loved ones stuck in Israel can call 803-327-1114.

