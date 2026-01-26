Expert tips to keep your heat on during prolonged cold weather

CHARLOTTE — The cold weather is putting people’s home heating systems to the test, and the frigid temps are expected to continue.

Channel 9’s Michelle Alfini spoke with experts on how you can keep the heat on during these frigid temperatures.

Now that the ice has had a chance to melt, the next concern is the cold weather moving in and the impact that could have on our power grid and the systems in our homes.

“We expected much higher outages initially in the storm,” said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. “And what we ended up seeing was a storm that had a lot of sleet mixed in with the freezing rain, which helped to slow the growth of ice on the tree limbs and on our lines.”

Most outages were in western North Carolina and the Greenville, South Carolina, area, Brooks said.

Most of the issues were resolved by the end of Monday.

“It’s very possible that some of these hard-hit areas could see some things extend beyond tonight, but we’re working to update those individually,” he said.

Many heating systems were put to the test.

“When the temperatures are this low, it can really stress the equipment,” said Randy Tooker, service supervisor with Morris Jenkins, an HVAC repair and maintenance company.

Tooker said his technicians have been fielding dozens of calls in the aftermath of the storm to troubleshoot issues with their furnaces and heat pumps.

“When’s the last time you changed your air filter?” Tooker said. “Is the thermostat active? Is there something on your screen?”

One of the more common issues he said has been ice buildup on systems that vent out condensation. That can be defrosted.

However, on-site professional repairs are needed if there is a problem with the igniter or motors inside the equipment.

“You want to make sure you’re safe,” Tooker said.

He said his technicians are working through repairs as quickly as they can.

Ahead of storms, regular maintenance goes a long way in ensuring the heat comes on when it matters most.

“We want to check those things before the weather gets here,” he said.

Another area of concern ahead of the cold is plumbing and water main pipes.

Charlotte Water recommends:

Checking that your meter box is properly covered.

Any pipes in your crawl space and garage are properly insulated

Ensure you know where your master water valve is in case of an emergency.

