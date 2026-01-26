New program offers rebates for home efficiency upgrades in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Energy Saver North Carolina has launched its rebate program in Mecklenburg County for people who want to upgrade their home heating.

The program offers full or partial rebates on home efficiency upgrades to help low- and moderate-income homeowners with replacing a furnace, water heater or improve air sealing.

Funding comes from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Department of Energy to help ease the burden of high energy bills.

