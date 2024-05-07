Experts offer solutions to those suffering from snoring

CHARLOTTE — Doctors estimate that at least 1/4 of adults, maybe even 1/2, snore on a regular basis. Those most likely to snore are men who are middle-aged or older, postmenopausal women, and people who are overweight.

Snoring is certainly disruptive to sleep and can even be life-threatening. It can be such a problem that companies are pouring money and research into finding solutions.

“An overnight sleep test can detect whether you have obstructive sleep apnea, which is when your breathing pauses during sleep because something blocks your airway, like your tongue or relaxed throat muscles,” said Kevin Loria with Consumer Reports.

Left untreated, obstructive sleep apnea can cause daytime sleepiness. It can also strain the heart and increase the risk of anxiety, diabetes, hypertension, and even stroke.

The primary treatment for sleep apnea is a continuous positive airway pressure machine or CPAP. A fitted mask connects to a pump, pushing air in and holding the airway open.

It can significantly reduce the number of breathing interruptions during sleep, but some refuse to even consider it.

“It requires daily cleaning, which is another thing to add to your daily routine,” said sleep apnea patient Manish Amin.

If the full-face mask isn’t for you, you could consider a nasal pillow, a nasal mask, or a custom-made dental device.

“They’re designed to move the jaw and shift the tongue toward the front of the mouth to keep the airway open. This can be used with CPAP,” Loria explained.

Then there are devices like Inspire, a surgically implanted in the chest, like a pacemaker. They stabilize your throat during sleep to prevent obstruction of the airway. While there’s no hose or mask, it’s not an easy fix.

“Personally, I just wouldn’t be comfortable undergoing surgery for something that can be managed without it,” Amin said.

Experts say no matter what a restful night of sleep begins with a good conversation with your doctor.

Other suggestions to help manage snoring are to skip alcohol in the evenings, sleep on your stomach, and lose weight as obesity is a primary factor for sleep apnea.

