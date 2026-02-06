Eyewitness News Special: A look back at the Carolina Lightnin’
ByWSOCTV.com News Staff and Sarah Hill
CHARLOTTE — Long before the roar of the Panthers, or the buzz off the Hornets, there was a spark in Charlotte. It was an idea that attracted players and fans alike, and it was a dream season that created moments to last forever.
Channel 9 is sharing the story of the Carolina Lightnin’, how they brought professional soccer to Charlotte, and the “magical” 1981 season that caught “lightning in a bottle.”
The full special is on Channel 9 starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.
