Eyewitness News Special: A look back at the Carolina Lightnin’

CHARLOTTE — Long before the roar of the Panthers, or the buzz off the Hornets, there was a spark in Charlotte. It was an idea that attracted players and fans alike, and it was a dream season that created moments to last forever.

Channel 9 is sharing the story of the Carolina Lightnin’, how they brought professional soccer to Charlotte, and the “magical” 1981 season that caught “lightning in a bottle.”

Photos: The Carolina Lightnin’ early years

0 of 14 Carolina Lightnin' Sign The Charlotte Observer held a contest to name the new soccer team coming to town. Mike Finegan, 16 from Hickory entered the Carolina Lightning name, but owner Bob Benson wanted a "southern flair" to the name, so he removed the "g" and added an apostrophe. Open Tryouts The team held open tryouts in the area and people from all walks of life came to give it a shot. As Rodney Marsh recalls, men from a nearby boot camp came to try out in their army boots, not knowing a thing about soccer. Team picture of the Carolina Lightnin' Team picture of the Carolina Lightnin' Tony Suarez Tony Suarez was one of the few local talents to make the team. Starting on the practice team and the team bus driver, he became an overnight sensation after multiple team injuries gave him the chance to play in a game. Beach Boys Concert in 1983 The Lightnin' were one of the first teams to marry sports and live music. The Beach Boys held a concert after a Lightnin' game in 1983. Ticket prices for the game and show were only $12.50! The Carolina Lightnin' Plane Giveaway The Lightnin' were known for their over the top giveaways and halftime entertainment. One of the most memorable being a plane they gave away to a contestant that threw a frisbee closest to the plane. Rodney Marsh's Miller Lite commercial Rodney Marsh's abilities made him big in the soccer world, but his famous Miller Lite commercial is what most of North Carolina knew him for before becoming the head coach of the Carolina Lightnin'. Bobby Moore joins the Lightnin' A HUGE name joined the Lightnin' squad in 1983. Bobby Moore, known as one of the greatest defenders in the world, joined the team to coach and play. 1981 Championship Game Tens of thousands filled Memorial Stadium to see the Lightnin' in their championship game in 1981. Championship Game Crowd 20,163 people filled up Memorial Stadium to watch the Lightnin' in their championship game. Championship Game Celebrations: The Lightnin' came back from being 1 down to win the ASL National Championship 2-1 on September 18th, 1981. Tony Suarez injured Tony got hurt after the Championship game and had multiple knee surgeries. He lost some of his speed and power, which began the downfall to his arrest in the 1990s.

