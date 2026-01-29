FAA investigates laser strike on American Airlines flight in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight was struck by a laser near Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It happened around 7 a.m. about 5 miles away from the airport.

According to a statement from the administration, American Airlines Flight 3114 reported being illuminated by a blue laser. Thankfully, the flight landed safely.

The FAA says shining a laser at an aircraft can endanger both pilots and passengers on board. It is also a federal crime. Perpetrators could face hefty fines and time in prison.

Laser beams pointed at airplanes at Charlotte Douglas Airport have been a problem for years. Across the U.S., pilots reported 10,993 laser strikes to the FAA last year. The administration says while that is a 12% decrease from 2024, the numbers are still too high.

The FAA and local authorities are investigating the incident.

