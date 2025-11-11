FAA limits non-scheduled flights as cancellations rise

CHARLOTTE — Several airports have barred private jets as flight cancellations hit 6% as of Tuesday.

This is expected to impact at least 12 airports; however, Charlotte Douglas International Airport is not one of them.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, those airports cannot allow non-scheduled flights.

The FAA has not announced how the deal to end the shutdown will impact air travel.

