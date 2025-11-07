Flight cancellations hit Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid FAA cuts

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of flights have been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday morning due to a nationwide order from the FAA to reduce flight schedules.

This comes in an effort to relieve air traffic controllers amid the ongoing government shutdown — now the longest in history.

FlightAware is reporting 41 cancellations in Charlotte so far, but that number is expected to climb.

Due to national staffing shortages, the FAA says reductions will start at about 4% and could grow to 10% next week. The agency says cutbacks are necessary to maintain a safe airspace as controllers are working without pay, many for six days a week with mandatory overtime.

Airlines say they’re reaching out to customers in advance, but many travelers are still facing uncertainty before their flights.

Channel 9 spoke with travelers at Charlotte Douglas — many hoping their plans won’t be grounded.

“I’ll check ahead probably and just hope for the best. If we have to rent a car and drive back, that sounds terrible, but that’s what we’ll do,” Jeff Aggas said.

Officials say travelers should double-check their flight status before heading to the airport and arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for flights overseas.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

