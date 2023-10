Cold weather is making fall foliage colors pop in the North Carolina mountains.

Some stunning color popping out in the Blue Ridge! You got some time to check it out!! #fallfoliage #NCMtns pic.twitter.com/gepmM3bY2t — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) October 17, 2023

In the video at the top of this webpage, meteorologist John Ahrens talks about when is the best time to view the colors.

Photos below: Fall colors in the mountains

Fall colors at Grandfather Mountain Oct. 2, 2023: Hints of fall color are appearing in the North Carolina High Country, especially at higher elevations, as seen here in this photo of Grandfather Mountain taken from the Blue Ridge Parkway. The area has experienced many sunny days and cool nights the last few weeks, prompting the seasonal transition. While some pockets of color and certain trees are very vibrant at the moment, the overall landscape is still mostly green. The weather forecast for the week looks pleasant for those wanting to get the first glimpses of fall. (Skip Sickler /Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)





