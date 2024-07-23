Famed chef Bobby Flay talks Charlotte plans

CHARLOTTE — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s focus has been on high-end restaurants. That’s about to change.

The 40-year restaurant industry veteran — a self-described burger guy — stopped in Charlotte recently to celebrate the grand opening of his namesake Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay. It’s a brand that Flay says is poised for growth via franchising.

The 3,000-square-foot flagship restaurant opened at The Towers at SouthPark earlier this month. The Fairview Road location is also the headquarters and innovation center for research and development for the burger brand.

Charlotte-based Intelligration Capital has been awarded global franchising rights for Bobby’s Burgers. It sees room for 500 locations nationwide within the next five to seven years.

For Flay, this venture puts the spotlight on franchising — and his favorite: craveable burgers. He says the concept is all about well-seasoned burgers where the meat has a crisp crust, locking in juiciness and beefy flavor, and melted American cheese. His signature, trademarked Crunchburger adds thin potato chips for texture.

“We train people like we could in my high-end restaurants. It’s just a more casual mean, but it’s still about technique,” Flay says.

Flay spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about Bobby’s Burgers, the brand’s potential and the local market.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant opens in Charlotte

Bobby Flay's burger restaurant opens in Charlotte









©2024 Cox Media Group