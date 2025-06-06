Family asks for help to find gunman who shot 7-year-old girl

PAGELAND, S.C. — A 7-year-old girl from South Carolina has been fighting to recover at a Charlotte hospital after someone fired into her house and shot last weekend.

Pageland police have not made an arrest.

South Carolina reporter Tina Terry talked to the girl’s grandfather who is calling on the public for help.

Skylar Baker was still listed in critical condition.

“She was always happy,” said Shawn Christopher Moore, Skylar’s grandfather. “I mean, she’s just a happy kid you know, four-wheeler riding, just a happy kid.”

He said his family had recently returned back from a Disney cruise that his granddaughter loved.

Someone fired into Skylar’s Pageland house on Brewer Circle at about 1 a.m. Sunday while she was sleeping, striking her. She was flown to a hospital.

“It was awful,” said Dianne Louallen, a cousin. “Everybody in Pageland right now wants some justice for her and everybody’s praying that she’ll pull through.”

Louallen and Skylar’s grandfather are asking people with information to come forward now.

“What if this was your own personal family?” Moore said. “You definitely would want them brought to justice. It’s just not about my situation, it’s about anybody that ever have to go through something traumatic like this.”

Pageland police said Friday there were no updates in this case so far.

Skylar’s family just started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to keep her parents by her side while she’s in the hospital.