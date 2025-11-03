Family awaits verdict for 2021 killing of 13-year-old girl in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The family of a young girl killed in a drive-by shooting is one step closer to justice.

The four suspects accused of the crime could learn their fate from a jury.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with Bay’Asia Loyalti Allah‘s mother outside the courthouse. She said she thinks and talks about her everyday. She said the trial might not bring her closure, but hopes it brings some sort of justice.

“I’m a little bit emotional because she’s gone, and I can see them. They can look at they family, and I can’t see her,” the mother said.

It’s been more than four years since Yvette Allen lost her 13-year-old daughter. Closing arguments ended Monday after the prosecution spent two weeks presenting evidence against four mean on trial for first-degree murder.

If convicted, Jamari Crowder, Jamerik Garmon, Darius Roland and Jamari McClain would get life in prison.

“I will never feel no release. She was my baby,” said Allen. “I do have plenty more, but she’s gone for no reason.”

The prosecution told the jury McClain mistakenly hit Loyalti while she sat at a picnic table with friends. They said the suspects had beef with a man who lived at the complex on Icemorlee Drive, that he was meant to be the shooting target.

“The part that hurts me the most, when one of the guys said it’s just going to be a cold case,” said Allen. “I’m just hoping they can feel a little bit of pain that I feel. If they don’t, they don’t have to answer to God.”

Allen said she still forgives the suspects, but said that doesn’t mean she wants the jury to dismiss their actions. She wants justice for Loyalti.

“That’s the day I’m waiting on,” Allen said. “I’m waiting to hear what they gonna get for my baby.”

Even when this trial wraps up, there is still fifth suspect that has yet to be tried in Loyalti‘s death. He testified in this trial, but has yet to face a jury.

His name is Javon Robinson. He testified last week, it was his gun used in the shooting. He said he asked his mom to buy it, and she was also the one who turned him into police and collected the reward money.

WATCH: 4 charged with 13-year-old girl’s murder in Monroe drive-by shooting

4 charged with 13-year-old girl’s murder in Monroe drive-by shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group