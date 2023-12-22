Family calls motel home this Christmas after fire destroys house

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A family is forced to rebuild this Christmas after a fire destroyed their home on Pisgah Church Road in Iredell County.

“When we came home, first responders had just pulled in and then we pulled in and it was already up in flames,” said Brittany Butler.

Butler, her boyfriend, and her two-and-half-year-old daughter, Sade, have lived in a motel for the past week.

Sade has been asking why they can’t go back to their home, which is north of Statesville.

“I cried when I told her,” Butler said. “Like you always want to give your kids everything and right now I can’t give her anything.”

Butler said all the Christmas presents and the rest of their belongings were destroyed.

“This was her first big Christmas that she really understood Santa,” Butler said.

The family still feels blessed despite losing everything.

The night of the fire the couple had taken Sade to a babysitter’s house so they could go out on a date night.

“My biggest, precious gift is my daughter, and any normal day, she would have been home,” Butler said. “She would have been in that room sleeping and they said she would have never made it if she was in there. So, the fact that she’s alive and that my dogs are OK and that me and him are OK. That’s the biggest gift.”

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Family members believe an electrical issue caused it.

