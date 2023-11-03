Family, friends recast after Kannapolis native named World Series MVP

CHARLOTTE — The Texas Rangers won their first ever world series over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

The player who was a big key to success for the Rangers was Kannapolis native Corey Seager, who won the World Series MVP, making history while doing so.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke to Corey Seager’s parents and former coach on what his most recent success means to them.

“We’re real proud of him here at Northwest,” Northwest baseball coach Joe Hubbard said. “All the kids know who he is.”

Hubbard watched as his former player was named the World Series MVP for the second time in his career. Seager is only one of four players to earn the title twice, joining hall of famers Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson.

Jody Seager, Corey’s mother, felt many things when her son won another championship.

“Just the excitement of winning the game was enough that the highs and the lows was incredible, and for him to be honored,” she said. “That is just unbelievable. "

Seager’s parents are on the way to Arlington for the Ranger’s victory parade.

