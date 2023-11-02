Panthers win was also OC’s first time calling regular season NFL game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator Thomas Brown spoke to reporters Thursday just days after calling his first regular season NFL game.

On Sunday, the Panthers beat the Houston Texans 15-13, snapping their six-game losing streak and getting their first win of the season. Coach Frank Reich said Monday that he expressed hope the team can build momentum following the win.

It was the first NFL regular season game that Brown has called.

“The game goes by so much faster when you’re calling it,” he said Thursday.

#Panthers OC Thomas Brown after calling his first NFL regular season game - and a win at that.



"The game goes by so much faster when you're calling it."



Brown said he was in freeze mode when Frank Reich gave him a game ball.



"I had no idea he was talking about me." — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) November 2, 2023

Afterward, Reich gave Brown the game ball. Brown told reporters he froze in the moment.

“I had no idea he was talking about me,” Brown said.

Brown said Reich received a game ball, too, that was presented to him by team owner David Tepper.

After reviewing the film, Reich said Monday that the Panthers will look to cut down on mental errors, though he mentioned several examples of the team’s improvements. Among them, the Panthers committed fewer penalties, had no turnovers, and on defense, did a better job of limiting explosive plays.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Panthers coaches, players react to first win of season)

Panthers coaches, players react to first win of season

©2023 Cox Media Group