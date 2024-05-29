Family has new hope in decades-old Burke County cold case

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A family has new hope in a decades old murder case in Burke County.

There’s a new reward of $94,000 for information on the shooting of Rhonda Hinson which happened 42 years ago.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with her family who said they hope the reward may help them find the missing piece.

Rhonda was on her way home from a Christmas party and got off an exit on Interstate 40. She turned to head to her parents house when someone fired into the back of her car.

Judy and Bobby Hinson say not a day goes by that they don’t think about their daughter. She was only 19 in 1981 when a single round was fired into the back of her car, striking and killing her.

“It’s something we think about every day,” Judy Hinson said. “If we don’t talk about it during the day, we dream about her at night. The most caring loving child that you’ve ever met.”

Law enforcement officials have spent thousands of hours investigating the case since it happened. Near the interstate where the shooting happened family and friends have posted signs and left flowers over the years hoping for a break.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing. My prayer is that the Lord will weigh heavily on someone’s heart to come forward with credible information that will bring justice for Rhonda,” Sheriff Banks Hinceman said.

The Hinsons are thankful for law enforcement deputies and hope someone does come forward.

“It’s been horrible,” Judy Hinson said. “You know we think something is gonna be done. We think it’s almost ready to be closed and then it turns out to be nothing and we’ve gone through that for 42 years.”

The Burke County Sherriff’s Office has dedicated a tip line solely for the case. If you have credible information, you are asked to call (828) 764-9549.

