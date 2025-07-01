Family hopes microchip reunites Dice with owners

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police are actively working to reunite a dog named Dice with his family after he went missing at a gas station in Rock Hill on Aug. 22.

Dice, who traveled from Florida to the Carolinas with his owners last month, disappeared while his family was stretching their legs at the Scotchman gas station off Mount Holly Road.

Surveillance footage from the day Dice went missing shows a woman picking him up in the parking lot and driving away. Dice’s owners are hopeful for his return, as he has a microchip that could help identify him.

Police are not calling this a case of theft. They believe the woman who picked up Dice was trying to help.

Rock Hill Police are urging anyone who has seen Dice or knows of his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

VIDEO: Asheville woman rushes dogs to vet after they fight off bear

Asheville woman rushes dogs to vet after they fight off bear

©2025 Cox Media Group